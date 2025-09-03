POVA Slim 5G, said to be the 'world's slimmest smartphone', will be launched in India on September 4, 2025 (tomorrow). The upcoming smartphone from TECNO will likely come with a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, as per the leaks. Moreover, the POVA Slim 5G is expected to come with a 13MP front-facing and 50MP main camera. The battery is rumoured to be a 5,160mAh unit that supports fast charging up to 45W with a wire and offers 10W reverse wired charging. It may feature MediaTek Dimensity 6400 with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and Android 15 OS. POVA Slim 5G price in India is expected to be INR 69,990, and may be offered in White, Blue and Black colours. Samsung Galaxy Z Tri Fold Launch Expected on September 29, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Samsung Triple Fold Phone.

POVA Slim 5G Launch Tomorrow in India

Set your mood. POVA Slim. With World’s First Dynamic Mood Light Design. Dropping tomorrow.#POVA | #POVASlim pic.twitter.com/y20Mj5SNmj — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) September 3, 2025

