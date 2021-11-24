The second-largest Movie theater chain in the United States Regal will accept cryptocurrencies as payment from customers through a partnership with digital payments firm Flexa. Regal will accept a wide variety of coins and tokens, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Doge, and more.

Check it out:

The 2nd largest US theater chain Regal Cinemas with accept #Litecoin! 500 locations, 7,000 screens in 42 states across the country in partnership with @FlexaHQhttps://t.co/UEB7wEkRkX — Litecoin (@litecoin) November 23, 2021

