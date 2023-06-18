In the latest development at Twitter, the microblogging team said that they found shadowbans buried deep in the Twitter code. Notably, the Twitter team also said that the deeply-buried codes were even applied to Elon Musk's account which prevented his tweets from trending. The news was later confirmed by Musk, who said that the company found deeply-buried code that shadow-banned user accounts and prevented them from trending on the microblogging site. "True. So many skeletons in the closet. No one at the company knew this code existed," Musk said in a tweet. Twitter Suspends Accounts of Elon Musk Critic Aaron Greenspan and His Company PlainSite.

No One Knew This Code Existed

True. So many skeletons in the closet. No one at the company knew this code existed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023

Twitter Finds Deeply-Buried Code

TWITTER: Elon Musk says the company found deeply-buried code that shadow-banned user accounts and prevented them from trending — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 18, 2023

