The European Union's digital commissioner Margrethe Vestager on Thursday said social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok could be blocked in the event of social unrest. Vestager opined that in the event of undefined “social unrest”, social platforms across Europe can be blocked.

Twitter and TikTok To Be Banned in Europe?

BREAKING: The 🇪🇺 EU's Digital Commisionner says social media platforms such as Twitter and TikTok could be blocked in the event of social unrest — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2023

