Uncertainty looms over Snapchat after French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti called for a ban on the social media app for fueling the France riots. President Emmanuel Macron also blamed social media platforms and the internet for the unrest across France, urging parents to keep their children from participating in protests. Meanwhile, Snapchat has said that it is monitoring the situation in France closely. Snapchat has zero tolerance when it comes to content that promotes violence or hatred, a spokesperson said in a reply to French President Emmanuel Macron's request to social media platforms to help tame violence amid riots in France. The France riots erupted this week following the killing of a 17-year-old by a police officer. France Riots: President Emmanuel Macron Urges Parents To Prevent Their Children From Participating in Protests, Says Video Games ‘Intoxicated’ Rioters.

Snapchat To Be Banned in France?

#BREAKING #FranceRiots Minister of Justice of France calls on authorities to ban Snapchat because its a way for “young people to organize themselves” during the riots. — National Independent (@NationalIndNews) June 30, 2023

Ban on Snapchat:

Émeutes: Éric Dupond-Moretti demande la saisie "des opérateurs type Snapchat" pic.twitter.com/wwVXgg6d6F — BFMTV (@BFMTV) June 30, 2023

'Monitoring Situation Closely'

Snapchat monitoring rionts on France closely https://t.co/N7o78BHvlj — Devdiscourse (@Dev_Discourse) June 30, 2023

