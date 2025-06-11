Vi (Vodafone Idea) has launched its 5G services in Bengaluru. The company now offers high-speed connectivity, low latency, and unlimited data on plans starting at INR 299. The telecom giant said, "Customers can enjoy seamless streaming, gaming, video conferencing, faster downloads, and real-time cloud access." The Vi 5G launch follows rollouts in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna, and Chandigarh as part of Vi's 5G strategic rollout in 17 priority circles. Vi also upgraded its 4G network across Karnataka for better coverage, faster speeds, and improved user experience. Elon Musk's xAI Partners With Polymarket To Blend Market Prediction With X Data and Grok Analysis, Says More Integrations Coming Soon.

Vodafone Idea Launched 5G Services in Bengaluru, Upgraded 4G Services in Karnataka

We have officially launched our #5G services in #Bengaluru today, bringing lightning-fast speeds, ultra-low latency, and next-gen connectivity to India’s tech capital. As an introductory offer, we are providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from ₹299. Customers… pic.twitter.com/pfCuLbIXaa — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) June 11, 2025

