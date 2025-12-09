REDMI Note 15 5G teaser has officially dropped on social media, confirming its launch on January 6, 2025. In the post, Xiaomi's sub-brand REDMI confirmed that the upcoming 108 Master Pixel Edition model will come with a slim design of the device in the short teaser video. According to a tipster, the REDMI Note 15 5G will come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HyperOS, a 5,500mAh battery and a Snapdragon chipset. More details are expected to be unveiled, including the launch date of the REDMI Note 15 5G. POCO C85 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About New Budget-Smartphone by POCO Launched in India.

REDMI Note 15 5G Launch on January 6, Teaser Video Dropped

A new benchmark steps into the spotlight. Meet REDMI Note 15 5G, the 108 Master Pixel Edition, engineered for those who demand more from every frame, every tap, every moment. It’s Faster. Stronger. Simply Better. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/UGTOpUI95u — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 9, 2025

