Vi (Vodafone Idea) has introduced a new Theft & Protection prepaid add-on plan starting at INR 61 per month for Indian subscribers, offering recharge-linked handset theft and loss insurance. The first-of-its-kind plan provides insurance cover of up to INR 25,000 when users recharge with eligible prepaid vouchers, combining mobile data benefits with handset protection. The INR 61 plan includes 2GB data valid for 15 days along with 30 days of handset insurance. Vi also offers higher-value options, including an INR 201 plan with 10GB data for 30 days and 180 days of insurance coverage, and an INR 251 plan that provides 10GB data for 30 days with a full 365 days of handset insurance. The insurance cover is provided by Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company, making device protection more affordable and accessible for Vi prepaid users, as per the official post. DisneyGPT AI Tool Launched by Disney for Internal Use of Employees, Offers Internal Assistance and Creative Support.

Vi Theft & Lost Protection Launched

Vodafone Idea Plan (Photo Credits: Official Website)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vodafone Idea X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

