Vivo has launched its latest smartphone, the Vivo V60e, today in India. The device features an ultra-slim bezel with a Quad Curved display, protected by Diamond Shield Glass, and comes in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colours. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor and comes with a 6.77-inch display. It features a 200MP primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera includes a 50MP lens. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 15, and it comes with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The Vivo V60e price in India starts at INR 29,999. The Pre-booking of the device begins today, and the sale will start from October 10, 2025. Moto G06 Power Launched in India in Budget Segment With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Availability.

Vivo V60e Pre-Booking Begins Today in India

What you manifested is happening for real. This festive season will be your slay-season with vivo V60e. Hurry to get amazing offers! Prebook now! https://t.co/70kFJ7bzAe#vivoV60e #PortraitSoPro #SlayEveryDetail pic.twitter.com/q98ghLhwg7 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Vivo India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)