The Vivo V60e 5G will launch in India on October 7, 2025, featuring a 200MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 50MP Eye AF selfie camera. The upcoming Vivo V series smartphone will come with India’s first "AI Festive Portrait," stated the company. The Vivo V60e 5G will launch with a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, an IP68/69 rating, Funtouch OS 15 with five years of OS and security updates, and various AI-powered features including AI Captions, Gemini AI, and more. The Vivo V60e 5G price in India is rumored to start at INR 28,749, INR 30,749, and INR 32,749 for the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB variants, respectively. The Vivo V60e 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor. Moto G06 Power New Model Launch in India on October 7, 2025 With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price Here.

Vivo V60e 5G Launch on October 7 With MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo SoC

Every festival teaches us something about time, how it moves, how it lingers, how it becomes memory. But memories? They deserve more. The upcoming vivo V60e is designed in that spirit. ✨ With India’s First AI Festival Portrait, even ordinary frames glow with the magic of… pic.twitter.com/BNTbvz46ra — vivo India (@Vivo_India) October 4, 2025

