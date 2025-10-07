Vivo V60e will launch today in India. The livestream of the Vivo V60e launch event will begin at 12 PM IST on its official YouTube channel. Vivo V60e price in India and specifications will be revealed during the event. However, the smartphone is confirmed to come with a 50MP front camera and a 200MP primary camera. The device will be available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options. It will include a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 processor. As per reports, the Vivo V60e might be launched in India at around INR 28,000. The Vivo V60e launch event will begin shortly. OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update Launch in India on October 16; Check Expected Devices To Receive the Update.

Vivo V60e Launch Live Streaming Link

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)