Vivo V60e will launch today in India. The smartphone will feature a 50MP front camera and a 200MP primary camera. It will come in a slim design with a Quad Curved display. It will feature a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 15 and may be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7360 processor. The device will be available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options. As per reports, the Vivo V60e price in India might start at around INR 28,000. OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update Launch in India on October 16; Check Expected Devices To Receive the Update.

Vivo V60e Will Launch Today in India

Every festival teaches us something about time, how it moves, how it lingers, how it becomes memory. But memories? They deserve more. The upcoming vivo V60e is designed in that spirit. ✨ With India’s First AI Festival Portrait, even ordinary frames glow with the magic of… pic.twitter.com/BNTbvz46ra — vivo India (@Vivo_India) October 4, 2025

