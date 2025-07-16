iQOO Z10R 5G is set to launch in India on July 24, 2025, with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a sleek design. The upcoming smartphone will have 4K Vlogging capability and likely pack a large battery. According to the rumours, iQOO Z10R 5G may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor with a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED or OLED display. It may have a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP or 50MP selfie camera. The battery on the device could be 6,000mAh supported by 90W fast-charging. The price of the iQOO Z10R 5G in India could be around INR 20,000. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launch on July 19, 2025 With Slim, Lightweight Design; Check Key Specifications, Features and Price Range of Upcoming Samsung F Series Smartphone.

iQOO Z10R Launching on July 24, 2025 in India

iQOO Z10R launching on July 24th in India. pic.twitter.com/9UN4Ytg54f — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 15, 2025

