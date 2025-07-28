Vivo X Fold5 Sale Begins in India on July 30, 2025. Pre-bookings are already open for those interested. The new Vivo foldable smartphone comes with 50MP+50MP+50MP rear cameras and a 20MP front-facing camera. It comes with a 6,000mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge support and 40W wireless charging. Vivo X Fold5 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor, an 8.03-inch main display, and a 6.53-inch cover display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. It boasts 9.2mm thickness when folded and 4.3mm thickness when opened. Vivo X Fold5 price in India starts at INR 1,49,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. Pre-bookings end on July 29, 2025. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launch Today in India With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X Fold 5 Sale to Start on July 30, 2025

Experience a fold like no other. Get it now with exclusive offers designed to match the experience. Pre-book the vivo X Fold5 today. https://t.co/K4iUxQmufp#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/QZuFdYHY7G — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 27, 2025

