Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will be launched in India on July 28, 2025 (today) with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor with up to 16GB RAM (including Virtual RAM). Redmi Note 14 SE 5G will feature a 2,100 nits brighter display with 120Hz refresh rate and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. The smartphone will have 50MP primary Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens with 32MP selfie camera. It will come with 5,110mAh battery with TurboPower fast-charging. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G price will likely start around INR 17,999 for 8GB+128GB. Vivo T4R 5G Launch in India on July 31; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launching Today in India

