Redmi 15 5G, a new Redmi smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery, is confirmed to launch in India on August 19, 2025. The new Redmi 15 5G will come with a triple camera setup on the rear and a unique back panel design. The company has not confirmed other details; it only dropped a teaser. However, it said the Redmi 15 5G would have a Snapdragon processor. According to a report by GSMArena, the upcoming Redmi 15 5G may come with a 6.9-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may come with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging, and a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear and 8MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi Redmi 15 5G price may start from INR 17,999, per reports. Moto G86 Power 5G Launch in India on July 30 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor; Check Specifications and Expected Price.

Redmi 15 5G Coming in India on August 19, 2025

It’s the start of the Power Revolution. Presenting Redmi 15 5G, with the all-new 7000mAhA Battery and Snapdragon power at its core. mAhA Battery. Snapdragon Power. Launching on 19th August. Get notified: https://t.co/9DJF1gAaTp pic.twitter.com/PWQmu5WjwC — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 29, 2025

