During WAVES Summit 2025, Mukesh Ambani shared how AI (artificial intelligence) transformed the entertainment industry. The chairman and MD of Reliance Industries said, "AI tools are dissolving the barriers between dream and reality, between imagination and execution." He said AI could make a thousand times more captivating content and take them simultaneously to cinema, mobile phones and computers. Mukesh Ambani praised what artificial intelligence was doing and said it was "a million times more revolutionary" than when the silent camera and cinema became popular 100 years ago. WAVES Summit 2025: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen Says GenAI Enabling Indian Creators To Transcend Traditional Mediums.

Mukesh Ambani Said AI Was Revolutionising Entertainment Industry

Shri Mukesh Ambani shares his views on transformation of the entertainment industry through AI tools and technologies at the WAVES Summit 2025. #ArtificialIntelligence #WAVESSummit #AI #WAVES2025 pic.twitter.com/Uq7cCEm4gg — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) May 2, 2025

