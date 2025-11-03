Reliance Infrastructure Limited (NSE: RELINFRA) has issued a statement after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized assets worth more than INR 3000 crore linked to Anil Ambani on Monday, November 3. According to Reliance Infrastructure, the development has no impact on its business operations, shareholders, employees, or other stakeholders. "We wish to inform that certain assets of the Company have been provisionally attached by ED for the alleged violations under PMLA. There is no impact on the business operations, shareholders, employees or any other stakeholders of Reliance Infrastructure Limited. Anil D. Ambani is not on the Board of Reliance Infrastructure Limited for more than 3.5 years," the statement read. Anil Ambani Loan Fraud Case: ED Likely To Summon Bankers From SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and More for Questioning.

‘No Impact on the Business Operations,’ Clarifies Reliance Infra After ED Action

