Elon Musk's X announced a new update to the parody accounts on the platform. The company said that all the Parody, Commentary and Fan (PCF) accounts would be required to have PCF labels on them. X said, "PCF labels further clarify that these accounts are unaffiliated and help minimize confusion." The PCF accounts must also use PCF-compliant words and avoid having identical avatars on the platforms of the people or entities they depict. Besides, they all have to comply with X Rules and Authenticity Policy. Users can report accounts misleading users or impersonating others on the Help Centre, said X platform. Elon Musk’s xAI in Talks With Investors To Raise USD 20 Billion in Funding, Making It the 2nd Largest Startup Fundraising After OpenAI: Report.

We’re continuing our efforts to enhance transparency for Parody, Commentary, and Fan (PCF) accounts. All PCF accounts are now required to have a PCF label. PCF labels further clarify that these accounts are unaffiliated and help minimize confusion. Learn more here:… — Safety (@Safety) April 25, 2025

