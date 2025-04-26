Elon Musk’s xAI in Talks With Investors To Raise USD 20 Billion in Funding, Making It the 2nd Largest Startup Fundraising After OpenAI: Report

Elon Musk’s xAI is reportedly in discussions with investors to raise USD 20 billion in funding, which would mark it as the second-largest startup fundraising after OpenAI.

Elon Musk’s xAI in Talks With Investors To Raise USD 20 Billion in Funding, Making It the 2nd Largest Startup Fundraising After OpenAI: Report
xAI Logo (Photo Credits: X/@xAI)
Socially Team Latestly| Apr 26, 2025 12:03 PM IST

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is reportedly in conversation with the investors to raise about USD 20 billion. According to a report by Bloomberg, Elon Musk was looking to raise funds for the newly combined X platform and xAI artificial intelligence startup. The report mentioned that the perspective deal would be the second-largest startup funding of all-time. OpenAI secured USD 40 billion funding earlier in 2025. The funding would value Elon Musk's company at more than USD 120 billion. Apple May Shift Entire Assembly of iPhone Sold in US to India by Next Year, Says Report.

xAI Talking With Investors to Raise USD 20 Billion in Funding

