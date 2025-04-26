Elon Musk’s xAI in Talks With Investors To Raise USD 20 Billion in Funding, Making It the 2nd Largest Startup Fundraising After OpenAI: Report

Elon Musk's xAI Holdings is reportedly in conversation with the investors to raise about USD 20 billion. According to a report by Bloomberg, Elon Musk was looking to raise funds for the newly combined X platform and xAI artificial intelligence startup. The report mentioned that the perspective deal would be the second-largest startup funding of all-time. OpenAI secured USD 40 billion funding earlier in 2025. The funding would value Elon Musk's company at more than USD 120 billion. Apple May Shift Entire Assembly of iPhone Sold in US to India by Next Year, Says Report.

xAI Talking With Investors to Raise USD 20 Billion in Funding

🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk's xAI/𝕏 is in talks to raise $20 billion, as per Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/Mvtw6LBiuD — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)