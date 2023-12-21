Xiaomi announced the launch of its new "Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Strawberry Bear Limited Edition" in China on December 22. The Chinese smartphone maker also shared some images of this special edition smartphone with Disney's bear "Lotso" from Toy Story 3 in its smartphone on its China sources. According to a report by Gizmochina, The Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Strawberry Bear Limited Edition is expected to launch in China with 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, a 6.55-inch curved-edge OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and MediaTek Dimensity 8200-ultra processor. The report mentioned that the other variant would offer 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. The device will reportedly launch with a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. As per the report, the smartphone will have a 50MP+8MP+2MP camera setup on the back and a pair of 32MP cameras on the front with LED flash. Lava Storm 5G With 50MP Launched in India: Check Price, Specs and Other Details.

Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Strawberry Bear Limited Edition Smartphone (Check Official Confirmation):

Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Strawberry Bear Limited Edition (Photo Credit: Official China Website)

