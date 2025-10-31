The Donald Trump administration’s Department of Labour has launched a new social media campaign accusing corporations of misusing the H-1B visa system to replace young American workers with lower-paid foreign professionals. A 51-second video titled “Recapturing the American Dream” claims 72% of H-1B visa approvals go to Indians, followed by 12% to Chinese nationals, alleging that “politicians and bureaucrats” enabled years of visa abuse. The campaign coincides with the rollout of Project Firewall, a nationwide audit initiative announced in September 2025 to investigate companies suspected of undercutting US wages through foreign hiring. In a post on X, the Department of Labour said President Donald Trump and Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer are “holding companies accountable” and reclaiming opportunities for American workers. The ad revives Trump’s “America First” jobs agenda, intertwining economic nationalism with a strong political message ahead of the 2026 midterms: to ensure the “American Dream” remains within reach of American citizens. US Ends Automatic Work Permit Extensions: Thousands of Indian Professionals and Spouses of H-1B Holders to Be Hit Amid New DHS Rule.

Donald Trump Administration Calls Out H-1B Visa ‘Abuse‘ in New Video

Young Americans have had the American Dream stolen from them, as jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa. Under @POTUS and @SecretaryLCD’s leadership, we’re holding companies accountable for their abuse—and recapturing the American Dream… pic.twitter.com/x3lqJS9CyG — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) October 30, 2025

