The festival of Christmas is almost here and it is that time of the year when people sit down to write romantic Christmas poems to their someone special and loved ones. A video of 2019 chemistry laureate John Goodenough has gone viral on social media which shows how the nobel laureate who struggled with dyslexia, but learned that through writing poetry, his dyslexia became easier to handle. In the end, the video shows how Goodenough used his poetry to write Christmas poems to his late wife.

Goodenough Wrote Christmas Poems to His Late Wife

Are you writing romantic Christmas poems to someone special? 2019 chemistry laureate John Goodenough struggled with dyslexia, but learned that through writing poetry, his dyslexia became easier to handle. Ultimately, he used his poetry to write Christmas poems to his late wife. pic.twitter.com/WgiKomPqhc — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) December 21, 2022

All About The Festival Marking The Birth Of Jesus Christ

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)