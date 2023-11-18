According to Australia's defence minister Richard Marles, Beijing has been notified of Beijing's 'unsafe and unprofessional' use of the technology. Marles said that HMAS Toowoomba was approached by a PLA-N destroyer (DDG-139) in the area while dive operations were underway. Though the Chinese ship acknowledged Toowoomba's transmissions, it moved closer. It was soon discovered using its hull-mounted sonar in a way that endangered the safety of the Australian divers, forcing them to come to the surface, he added. "The divers sustained minor injuries, likely due to being subjected to the sonar pulses from the Chinese destroyer", the latter stated. For the unversed, military ships employ sonar, which uses sound pulses to provide an image of what's below the surface. These may result in organ damage and vertigo when used at high levels. Australia Observes Another Chinese Ship Heading Towards Queensland to Spy on Its Military Exercise with US.

