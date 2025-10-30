A massive avalanche struck Nepal’s Annapurna I on Sunday, October 26, sending a huge cloud of snow crashing into the North Annapurna Base Camp at an altitude of around 4,100 meters. Video captured the dramatic moment a wall of snow broke loose from the mountain’s steep slopes and swept toward the camp, engulfing tents and plunging the area into near-total whiteout. Trekkers and guides were hit by powerful gusts of wind and snow, but no injuries were reported, according to local authorities. Tibet: 1,000 Tourists Stranded on Mt Everest Campsites Amid Severe Blizzard, Rescue Operations Underway.

Avalanche in Nepal

