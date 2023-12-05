According to Bahamas authorities, a tourist from the United States was killed by a shark on Monday, December 4, while visiting the Caribbean nation. Paddleboarding off a resort on the island of New Providence, which is also home to the capital Nassau, was the unnamed 44-year-old woman from Boston. A press statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force stated that a lifeguard brought the woman and her male relative to the shore and administered CPR. "The victim suffered significant trauma to the right side of her body," the statement said, and she was declared dead by emergency responders. An investigation has been launched into the matter. Shark Attack in Australia: Three Sailors Plucked to Safety After Sharks Tear Chunks of Their Catamaran off Queensland Coast (See Pics).

US Woman Killed in Shark Attack in Bahamas

