A terrifying moment turned into an inspiring rescue after a 5-year-old girl fell from the fourth deck of the Disney Dream cruise ship on June 29. Her father, without hesitation, jumped into the ocean to save her as the ship was returning to Fort Lauderdale from a Bahamas trip. Crew members quickly issued a “man overboard” alert, launched a rescue boat, and tossed lifesavers. Viral videos show the father holding his daughter afloat for over 10 minutes as passengers watched anxiously. When they were finally rescued, the ship erupted in cheers. Disney praised its crew’s swift response, and passengers hailed the father a hero. Contrary to rumors, he had not placed his daughter on the railing. Both are safe and unharmed. Leopard Attack in Uttarakhand: Brave Boy Saves Younger Brother From Big Cat in Ramnagar.

Disney Cruise Drama

NEW: Father who jumped into the ocean to save his daughter on a Disney cruise ship vindicated, did not prop his daughter on the railing like online Disney conspiracy theorists claimed. The Disney cult owes this man an apology. According to a new report, the mother witnessed the… pic.twitter.com/RreXMzxSZ9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)