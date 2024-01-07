Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has secured a re-election for a fifth term. This victory comes amidst an opposition boycott, with her party, the Awami League, winning more than half of the seats, according to an Election Commission official. The counting process is still ongoing. This win solidifies Hasina’s position and the Awami League’s dominance in Bangladesh’s political landscape. Democracy Should Continue in This Country, Says PM Sheikh Hasina As Bangladesh Goes to Poll for 2024 General Elections (Watch Video).

Bangladesh Election 2024 Result

BREAKING: Bangladesh's election commission says that current PM Sheikh Hasina's party wins re-election — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 7, 2024

