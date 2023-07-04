The Bank of England has taken steps towards inclusivity, pledging to dedicate a floor of its office to gender-neutral lavatories and introducing a new 'family leave' policy in 2021, which includes the gender-neutral term 'birthing parent' to encompass individuals of all gender identities. The Bank's commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion is reflected in its application to be included in Stonewall's list of top employers, where it also mentioned the parental bereavement leave policy that refers to parents without specifying gender. The move comes amid criticism faced by the Bank's Governor, Andrew Bailey, over Britain's high inflation rate, but the institution remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace for its approximately 4,000 employees. Bank of England Hikes Interest Rates to 4%, Says Inflation in UK Has Peaked.

Bank of England Takes Further Steps Towards Gender Inclusivity

NEW - Bank of England, which is currently under fire for repeatedly hiking interest rates, now says people of any gender identity can be pregnant.https://t.co/Y0Ss5PLBP9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 4, 2023

