Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus said that his country will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons if there is an 'aggression'. Lukashenko also said that if any other country wants to join the Russia-Belarus Union then there could be "nuclear weapons for everyone." The development comes a few days after Russian President Russia will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus. The Russian President said that Russia will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus after July 7. Vladimir Putin Says Russia Will Deploy Nuclear Weapons in Belarus After July 7.

Belarus President Says Will Use Nuclear Weapons

