According to reports, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan. Local officials said that a magnitude-6.1 earthquake shook northern Japan. Soon after the quake hit Japan's coast, people were seen rushing to safety as tremors were felt across the country. A few days ago, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Japan's Izu Islands. The Izu Islands are a group of volcanic islands stretching south and east from Japan's Izu Peninsula. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 4.6 on Richter Scale Hits Izu Islands, No Casualty Reported.

Quake of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Japanese Coast

BREAKING: 6.1 magnitude earthquake off coast of Japan — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)