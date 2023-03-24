Izu Islands [Japan], March 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The Izu Islands are a group of volcanic islands stretching south and east from Japan's Izu Peninsula.

The earthquake occurred at 00:06:45 (UTC+05:30) and hit Izu Islands, Japan on Friday, at a depth of 28.2 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 29.988°N and 141.876°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

