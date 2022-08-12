In what could be seen as heartbreaking news, actress Anne Heche died at age 53. According to The Guardian, Heche's family confirmed her death. According to reports, the actress breathed her last after her life support machine was turned off one week on from the fiery 90mph 'cocaine fueled' car crash in LA.

