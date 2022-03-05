Russia has declared a ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities from 06:00 GMT or 10 am Moscow time to open humanitarian corridors for civilians. Russia will cease-fire for a temporary period to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: Russia declares ceasefire from 10 a.m. Moscow time to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha - RIA — BNO News (@BNONews) March 5, 2022

