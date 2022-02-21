Russia on Monday said it was too early to organise a summit between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, after Paris announced the possibility of a meeting to calm tensions over Ukraine.

See Tweet:

BREAKING: Russia says it is 'premature' to set up summit between Putin and Biden regarding Ukraine — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 21, 2022

