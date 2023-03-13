Signature Bank has been shut down by state authority, according to a report by the Spectator Index. As per reports, the New York-based bank, which has a number of crypto clients, was shut down on Sunday by state regulators, the Federal Reserve said in an announcement. Silicon Valley Exhales After US Intervenes in SVB Collapse.

Signature Bank Shut Down by State Authority

BREAKING: Signature Bank shut down by state authority — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 12, 2023

