An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainee aircraft crashed into a pond near KP College in Prayagraj on Wednesday afternoon, January 21, triggering an immediate emergency response. The aircraft, which reportedly encountered a technical snag shortly after takeoff, made a forced landing in a water body located in a relatively crowded part of the city. According to preliminary reports, both pilots managed to eject safely or were rescued from the cockpit shortly after the impact. More details are awaited. IAF Plane Crash in Dubai: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display at Dubai Air Show, Video Surfaces.

Prayagraj IAF Plane Crash

IAF Trainee Aircraft Crashes in Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | A trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashes into a pond in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jq5KyFW8Gc — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2026

