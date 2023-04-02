Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was crowned the champion of the Australian Grand Prix 2023 on Sunday, April 2 in a race that saw two red flags and a lot of crashes. But, after lengthy deliberations, authorities decided to carry on the race with one lap behind the safety car in the order of the previous start without cars that had already crashed out. Thus Verstappen won his second race of the season. Lewis Hamilton finished in the 2nd place and Fernando Alonso clinched the third position.

Max Verstappen Wins Australian GP 2023

