Britain’s Royal Family will be observing a period of mourning from now until seven days after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The flags at royal residences will remain at half mast. Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday, aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years.

Check Tweet:

