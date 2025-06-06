A naked man suspected of being under the influence of drugs was seen dancing and making obscene hip-thrusting motions atop a police car in a strange incident outside a car dealership in Antioch, California. Bystanders' shocked reactions to the spectacle swiftly spread on social media and became viral. On TikTok, user @josetoyotacr7 first posted the video with the amusing caption, "When your client with no credit gets approved, so he starts dancing." Even though the video generated internet jokes, the man's unpredictable actions were cause for grave concern. The reason for the man's actions is still unknown, and local authorities have not yet issued an official statement about the incident. California Fire Update: 3 Fires, Including Kenneth, Sunset, and Lidia, Fully Contained; Efforts Ongoing on Others.

Naked Man Caught Dancing on Police Car in Antioch, Shocks Bystanders

While San Diego now allows yoga at the beach, looks like Antioch allows yoga atop squad cars. Zen out pic.twitter.com/1wm65GbgXd — Walk Safe (@SacWalkSafe) June 5, 2025

