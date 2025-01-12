Firefighters successfully contained three out of the six active fires in California, including the Kenneth, Sunset, and Lidia Fires, on Sunday, January 12. The Hurst Fire is now 89% contained, while the Eaton Fire is 27% contained. The Palisades Fire, however, remains at just 11% containment. Firefighters continue their efforts to control the remaining active blazes across the state. Los Angeles Blaze: Wildfires Death Toll Rises to 16 as Crews Fight Heavy Winds to Save Homes, Landmarks.

California Fire Update

