Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced that he and his wife, Sophie, were separating. He made the announcement in an Instagram post. The couple got married 18 years ago, in late May 2005. They have three children. Taylor Swift Asked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Bring the Eras Tour to Canada, Says the Country 'Would Love to Have You'.

Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie Announce Separation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)