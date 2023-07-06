Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a huge success and its popularity is just increasing by the second. In her latest tweet, Swift spoke about how 14 more shows were added to the tour and that she will get to travel worldwide, and in response the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the singer to bring the show to Canada as well. Saying that the country "would love to" have her, Trudeau asked Swift to not make it a "cruel summer." Taylor Swift Adds New Dates To The Eras Tour Due to High Demand in Brazil and Mexico!

Check Out Justin Trudeau's Reply on Taylor Swift's Tweet:

Prime Minister Trudeau asks Taylor Swift if she can add Canadian dates to her #ErasTour: “I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer.” pic.twitter.com/rUBRbdWEjF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)