A video going viral on social media shows Canadians booing the US national anthem at an NBA game in Toronto, Canada. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Sunday, February 2, at the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors game in Canada. Multiple videos of the incident have surfaced online. It is also reported that fans of the Raptors, the NBA's only Canadian franchise, quickly switched to cheers when the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada," was played in the arena. The viral clip shows the fans cheering the 15-year-old female singer before booing the American national anthem. The development comes after US President Donald Trump said that he was imposing tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. US President Donald Trump Imposes Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, Presaging a Global Trade War.

US National Anthem Gets Booed at the Raptors Game

The US anthem gets booed at the Raptors game. Never seen this before. pic.twitter.com/HDipiMs9fW — William Lou (@william_lou) February 2, 2025

Canadians Boo US National Anthem

WATCH: Canadians booing the U.S. national anthem at NBA's Los Angeles Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors game in Canada. pic.twitter.com/2UDYjHcJMA — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) February 2, 2025

