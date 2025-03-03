A massive wildfire in Carolina Forest, South Carolina, near Myrtle Beach, has prompted Governor Henry McMaster to declare a state of emergency as firefighters struggle to contain the flames. The blaze, which has grown to 1,200 acres and is zero per cent contained, continues to spread rapidly, fueled by dry conditions and strong winds. As the fire rages near West Walkerton, thick black smoke has engulfed the area, prompting evacuations of nearby homes. The situation has escalated as multiple wildfires across North and South Carolina have forced officials to order evacuations and set up emergency shelters. A viral video shows the destructive force of the fire, with firefighters battling the flames in an attempt to protect communities. The South Carolina Forestry Commission reported that the fire had scorched 1,200 acres by Sunday morning, March 2, with no signs of slowing down. The state has imposed a burn ban as dozens of wildfires continue to flare up under dangerous conditions. Los Angeles Wildfire: LA Fire Death Toll Surges to 24 As Firefighters Brace for More Fierce Winds.

Carolina Forest Wildfire Rages Near Myrtle Beach

#BREAKING #USA The Carolina Forest wildfire, currently raging near West Walkerton, has unleashed thick black smoke that blankets the area, bringing the fire perilously close to homes. Fueled by dry conditions and gusty winds, the blaze has grown to threaten residential… pic.twitter.com/WxWJAHXjMF — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) March 2, 2025

South Carolina Declares Emergency as Wildfire Spreads

🚨South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency to support wildfire efforts across the state. Firefighters are working against dry, windy conditions as they battle wildfires scorching parts of the Carolinas and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.… pic.twitter.com/fFgzULUjBy — Sean (@Xcellent78) March 2, 2025

Carolina Forest Blaze Threatens Homes

8:37 am - this is the most insane video I’ve seen of the wildfire yet. It was raging near Wyandot Ct. in The Reserve at Walkers Woods early this morning. Heroic firefighters were able to suppress the fire and save all of these homes. Video via Greg Staff. pic.twitter.com/nqkJxVHZXW — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) March 2, 2025

