In a shocking incident, a 38-year-old man, identified as Benjamin Michael Campbell, allegedly opened fire on a 62-year-old MAGA supporter after attempting to tear down a Donald Trump sign in North Carolina. Reportedly, Campbell stopped his car abruptly upon spotting the sign and tried to remove it when homeowner Mark Thomas confronted him. Thomas said he fired two warning shots as Campbell ripped the sign down and threw it on the ground. Moments later, Campbell reportedly returned to his vehicle, grabbed a gun, and fired five to six rounds at Thomas before fleeing the scene. Police later arrested Campbell, an accountant, charging him with Class C felony assault. He faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted. US Shocker: Vermont Substitute Teacher Cited After Allegedly Being So Drugged in Class She Mistook a Student for Her Dog ‘Teddy’ (Video).

Man Opens Fire on MAGA Supporter in North Carolina

NEW: 38-year-old accountant Benjamin Michael Campbell arrested after allegedly opening fire on a MAGA supporter over a Trump sign, according to the Daily Mail. Campbell is accused firing shots at 62-year-old Mark Thomas in North Carolina. According to Thomas, Campbell was… pic.twitter.com/G2q1nqPpX0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

