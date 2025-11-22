A festive Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Concord, North Carolina, descended into chaos after gunfire erupted, leaving multiple people injured. Hundreds of families and residents had gathered for the annual holiday event when sudden shots sent the crowd scrambling for safety. Panic spread as people ran in all directions, while police and emergency responders rushed to the scene. Several victims were taken to hospitals, though officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of injuries. Law enforcement has cordoned off the area and urged the public to stay away as the investigation continues. Authorities have yet to release any information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shocking incident. US Shooting: 5 Soldiers Shot As Gunman Opens Fire Inside Fort Stewart Army Base in Georgia; Shooter Arrested.

Holiday Tree Lighting Plunges Into Chaos as Gunfire Injures Multiple Attendees

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people are shot after Gunfire erupts during Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with injuries reported ⁰📌#Concord | #NorthCarolina⁰⁰At this time, multiple people have reportedly been shot after gunfire broke out during a holiday Christmas tree lighting… pic.twitter.com/SIZK5uIo99 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of RawsAlerts), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

