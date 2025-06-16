A massive explosion rocked a fireworks factory in Linli County, Hunan Province, China, on June 16, raising fears of multiple casualties. A video circulating on social media shows thick black smoke rising into the sky, accompanied by several loud blasts and visible sparks. Emergency responders rushed to the scene as authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the disaster. The extent of the damage and the number of injured remain unclear. Further details are awaited. China Chemical Plant Blast: 5 Killed, 19 Injured, Six Missing After Explosion Rocks Chemical Plants In Shandong Province (Watch Videos).

Blast at Fireworks Factory in China

BREAKING: Multiple casualties feared after massive explosion that took place at a fireworks factory in Linli County, Hunan Province, China pic.twitter.com/hvfV6zYK0D — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 16, 2025

Hunan Fireworks Factory Explosion

JUST IN: A fireworks factory in Linli County, Hunan Province, China, was rocked by a massive explosion, leaving many fearing for their lives. pic.twitter.com/s7tOFiYCag — Democrazy (@D3MOCRAZYY) June 16, 2025

