The investment banking company, Citigroup, faced a significant error last April, when it mistakenly credited USD 81 trillion to a client’s account instead of USD 280. Reportedly, the mishap, which went unnoticed by two employees, was flagged 90 minutes later by a third employee. Although no funds were transferred, and the incident was reported as a “near miss” to the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Citigroup confirmed that their detective and preventative controls would have prevented any transactions. Despite the error, the bank emphasised that there was no impact on either the client or the institution. Citigroup Layoffs 2024: US-Based Investment Banking Company Announces To Cut 430 Jobs From New York and Florida Offices as Part of 'Re-Organisation Plan'.

Citigroup Accidentally Credits USD 81 Trillion to Client

CITI ACCIDENTALLY POSTS $81 TRILLION—HOW DOES THAT EVEN HAPPEN? Citigroup meant to send $280 but somehow credited a client $81 trillion instead. It took 90 minutes and three employees to catch the error before reversing it. No money actually left the bank, but still—$81… pic.twitter.com/3Tcbugdrwh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)