Air Force One, carrying US President Donald Trump, was forced to return to Washington, DC, after it experienced a minor electrical issue Tuesday evening. The plane was carrying the president and was en route to Switzerland. Air Force One, carrying President Trump to the 56th Annual World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland, made a sudden U-turn off the East Coast for unknown reasons and appears to be heading back to Joint Base Andrews. "After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland," Rapid Response 47 wrote on X. President Donald Trump will board another aircraft upon his return and continue on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Donald Trump Says He Will Skip G7 Emergency Summit, Questions NATO’s Value to US.

After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland.

